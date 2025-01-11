Ruto Off to Kampala for Agriculture Meeting 

President William Ruto flew out Saturday morning for a one-day official visit to Kampala, Uganda, to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

CAADP, a key AU Agenda 2063 initiative, aims to eradicate hunger and poverty through agriculture-led development and transform Africa’s agri-food systems.

The summit will assess progress towards the targets set and seek to adopt the Kampala Declaration, outlining a shared vision for transforming agri-food systems from 2026 to 2035.

The outcomes are expected to shape agricultural policies that drive economic growth and achieve food security across the continent.

A statement said Ruto will showcase Kenya’s efforts to enhance food security, reduce poverty, create jobs and promote sustainable growth.

He will also highlight the alignment of CAADP with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030, reaffirming the country’s commitment to agricultural transformation.

On the sidelines, the President will meet with President Yoweri Museveni and other leaders to advance regional priorities.

The talks will also aim to build consensus and support for his role as Champion of AU Institutional Reforms, ahead of his inaugural progress report on the reform agenda.