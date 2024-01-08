fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Ruto Orders Probe into Why 3,000 KCSE Candidates Registered but Did Not Take the Exams

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    President William Ruto wants authorities to investigate 3000 candidates who failed to sit for the 2023 KCSE exams.

    The candidates are said to have registered but did not write their exams.

    During a briefing by CS Ezekiel Machogu at the Eldoret State Lodge, the president also called for tough action against cheating.

    903,260 candidates who sat for the exams last December will know their fate later today.

    The 2023 KCSE results are especially significant because they align with the introduction of a new grading scheme designed to increase university admissions.

    The redesigned structure, which was unveiled in August, drops the requirement from five subjects to just two in order to determine the candidate’s final score.

    Under the new grading scheme, mathematics and any language (English, Kiswahili, or National Sign Language) will be required subjects.

    These days, students must take mathematics and one of the following three languages: English, Kiswahili, or Kenya Sign Language.

    The remaining five subjects with the highest grades will be used to determine the remaining marks.

    The modifications are intended to raise the bar for university admission and are a part of the proposals made by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Coast Region Police Bosses Moved Over Voi Evictions 

    Ruto Orders Probe into Why 3,000 KCSE Candidates Registered but Did Not Take the Exams

     
    Six Special Forces Personnel Injured in Accident in Garissa

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X