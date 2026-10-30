Ruto, Putin agree on return of Kenyans recruited into Russian military

President William Ruto has announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the recruitment of Kenyans into the Russian military, following bilateral talks at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Ruto said Putin had confirmed that Kenya would no longer be considered a source country for recruitment into the Russian military, a move expected to stop further enlistment of Kenyans into the conflict.

The President said he had appointed a Defence Attaché at the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow to coordinate with Russia’s Ministry of Defence on the return of Kenyans who travelled to Russia for military-related purposes.

The Defence Attaché will also facilitate arrangements for compensation for affected Kenyans and coordinate their safe return home.

“I thanked President Putin for confirming that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russian military,” Ruto said.

The two leaders also discussed expanded educational cooperation, with Russia agreeing to increase scholarships available to Kenyan students from the current 70 to 300.

The scholarships will cover various fields, including medicine and other health-related disciplines, artificial intelligence, technology, aviation and cybersecurity.

Ruto further said Putin had committed to supporting the expansion of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), which hosts the only UN headquarters in the developing world.

The two countries also agreed to negotiate a bilateral labour agreement that would provide a framework for Kenyans seeking employment opportunities in Russia.

As part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations, Ruto invited Putin to undertake an official visit to Kenya.

The Kremlin meeting followed the Russia-Africa Summit, during which Kenya and Russia signed five cooperation instruments aimed at expanding bilateral relations.

The agreements provide for the establishment of an Intergovernmental Russia-Kenya Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as cooperation in labour inspection and employment promotion.

Other instruments cover collaboration between the two countries’ transport ministries, visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

The talks come amid concerns over the recruitment of Kenyan nationals into the Russian military, with some reportedly travelling to Russia under the impression that they were taking up civilian employment before ending up in military service.

The latest commitments are expected to provide a framework for addressing the fate of Kenyans already caught up in the recruitment arrangements while opening new areas of cooperation between Nairobi and Moscow.