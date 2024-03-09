fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Ruto Suspends Justice Mohammed Kullow

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mohammed Noor Kullow
    Environment and Land Court Judge Mohammed Noor Kullow: IMAGE/ Courtesy

    President William Ruto Friday suspended Environment and Land Court Judge Mohammed Noor Kullow following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

    The Chief Justice Martha Koome-led JSC had submitted to the President four petitions seeking Justice Kullow’s removal on grounds of incompetence, gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and breach of the Judicial Service (Code of Conduct and Ethics) Regulations, 2020.

    “The petitions are premised on the manner in which the Honourable Judge handled 116 matters during the time he served at Narok Law Courts, in that it is alleged that he occasioned delay and failed to deliver a specified number of judgments and rulings,” read a gazette notice published on March 8, 2024.

    This prompted Ruto, in accordance with the Constitution to suspend the judge and appointed a tribunal to probe his conduct and submit a report outlining its recommendations.

    Also Read: DP Gachagua To Petition JSC For Removal Of Justice Esther Maina Over Alleged Misconduct

    The tribunal will be chaired by Justice Patrick Kiage.

    Members

    Lady Justice Margaret Njoki Mwangi
    Justice Anthony Charo Mrima,
    Jinaro Kipkemoi Kibet, SC
    Wanjiru Mwariri
    Rukia Abdinasir Mohamed
    Charles Mulila

    Lead Counsel

    Dorcas Agik Oduor

    Joint Secretaries

    Jasper M. Mbiuki
    Collins K. Kiprono

    Assisting Counsels

    Emmanuel Omondi Bitta
    Georgiadis Majimbo

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Ruto Nominates Retired Generals Mwangi, Njiru for Ambassador Roles

    Ruto Suspends Justice Mohammed Kullow

     
    Win as Detectives Seize 67 Bales of Bhang in Mwea Headed for Nairobi, Arrest Two 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X