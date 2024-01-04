Ruto Tells Off LSK Over Attacks on Judiciary, Vows to Push for Reforms

State House Wednesday affirmed that President William Ruto’s push for judicial reforms is unstoppable.

Spokesman Hussein Mohamed told off the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for criticising and attempting to advise Ruto on the independence of the Judiciary and Constitutionalism.

This came after LSK President Eric Theuri, in a press address on Wednesday, urged Ruto take back his remarks on the Judiciary, vowing to take to the streets for peaceful protest next week.

LSK had joined a chorus of condemnation on Ruto over his remarks that he will defy court orders for derailing his agenda.

He the chose to respond to LSK and ignored the other parties that had criticized the remarks and stand.

This indicates the fear or seriousness he took in the LSK statement and others even if he did not cite them.

Mohamed said the advice by LSK was not necessary as Ruto has consistently upheld the rule of law and respected court orders, even in regards to his affordable housing pet project.

Mohamed cited another example of Ruto’s first order of business upon assuming office where he appointed judges who had been denied appointment by the past government, as another instance where he followed the law.

“We, however, agree with the Law Society of Kenya that Executive impunity is unacceptable. However, legislative impunity, by its own measure, is also unacceptable and so is judicial impunity.”

“As a believer in the Constitution, President Ruto recognises the imperative to lead by example in defending our constitutional values. This includes shielding innocent citizens from judicial misconduct perpetrated by corrupt officers colluding with vested interests,” he said.

“Corruption, whether within the Judiciary, the Executive or the Legislature and, indeed, among the general public must not find refuge behind the shield of judicial independence. It is our duty to expose and hold accountable those who engage in corrupt practices whoever they maybe and wherever they are.”

He said it would be a dereliction of the President’s oath of office, and a betrayal of the people’s mandate to allow their hopes and aspirations to be obstructed by corruption and impunity.

“We are back to the clamour for judiciary reforms last witnessed during President Mwaki Kibaki’s tenure when it was said: ‘Why pay for a lawyer’s services when you can pay a judge?’ We must never allow the return of such impunity in Kenya,” Mohamed added.

“The Executive is mandated to deliver to the people after an election. Should the President fulfil commitments to the people and their needs, or should the Executive seek concurrence from the Judiciary to deliver on what the people voted for?”