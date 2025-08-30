Ruto: Those whose hospitals are involved in SHA fraud to be prosecuted

At least 100 hospitals whose licences have been revoked over attempts to fraudulently benefit from the Social Health Authority (SHA) will soon be prosecuted, President William Ruto said Saturday.

He said withdrawing the licences is the first step in ensuring accountability on SHA claims, which will be followed by surcharging for the illegal payments and finally prosecuting them.

“There’s nothing as cruel as stealing from the sick,” Ruto said.

He made the remarks during the installation of Bishop John Kiplimo Lelei of the new Kapsabet Catholic Diocese at the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Kapsabet town, Nandi County, on Saturday.

In July 2025, Pope Leo XIV carved out Kapsabet Diocese from the Eldoret Diocese, making it Kenya’s 28th Episcopal See.

Ruto thanked the Church for partnering with the government on various sectors of the economy, such as education and health.

He commended Nandi County for being number 12 countrywide in SHA registration, with 450,000 people already under the scheme, but urged Kenyans to continue enlisting with the universal healthcare programme.

“For us to have a proper plan how to deliver universal health coverage, it is important that all citizens register,” he said.

On development projects in Nandi, he said the government has released KSh3.6 billion to complete stalled road projects in the county.

Further, he said the National Government will partner with Nandi County to improve the road network in Kapsabet town.

In addition, Ruto said the government has allocated Sh1.4 billion to connect 20,000 households in the county to electricity.

He said another Sh760 million has been set aside for the construction of a new stadium, while a further Sh350 million is earmarked for a modern market in Kapsabet town.

For affordable housing, fresh produce markets and institutional hostels in Nandi County, Sh13 billion will be spent to build 4,100 units, 13 markets and 5,700 hostels.

“We want to double that figure to Sh30 billion in our plan to raise the living standards in the county as we are doing elsewhere in the country,” he pointed out.

Ruto called on Kenyans to have faith in their own country and in the government’s transformative projects.

“We can change this country in our lifetime if we have a plan, and if we eliminate ethnic divisions and corruption. I believe in the greatness of this nation,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Archbishops Maurice Muhatia Makumba of Kisumu, Anthony Muheria of Nyeri and Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Hubertus van Megen, Governors Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), MPs MCAs, among other leaders.