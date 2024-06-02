Ruto Throws Another Jab at Gachagua in Bid to Unite Central Votes

President William Ruto on Sunday repeated his call to Kenyan leaders to veer off from using divisive politics while trying to woo the masses for their support.

He seemed to repeat his past comments and join other leaders who are now targeting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been mobilizing parts of Central Kenya to rally behind him.

On Friday, Gachagua urged the Mt Kenya region to unite and expose political traitors who are being used by opponents to divide the community ahead of the next election.

Gachagua has been leading in the campaign seen as part of efforts to alienate the key voting block from the Kenya Kwanza government.

On Sunday, Ruto noted that encouraging tribal divisions in the nation will only retract the gains made in developing the nation and cripple the realisation of his government’s ambitious promises.

Speaking during a church service in Amutala Stadium, Bungoma County, Ruto said his government will ensure that every region in Kenya will receive an equal share of the development pie to establish solidarity.

“I have been in politics for a long time and I understand the dangers of divisive politics based on ethnicity. I urge you to not walk on the slippery road of dividing Kenyans based on tribal affiliations,” said Ruto.

“Let us focus our attention on the transformation of Kenya and not the division of Kenya. I urge all leaders to go that direction.”

The first in command further warned elected leaders against sleeping on their jobs and failing to execute their constitutional mandates, noting that shirking their roles will run the risk of stagnating development.

“Your job in parliament is representation which is about your constituency and the other two jobs of legislation and oversight are about the nation of Kenya, done in the National Assembly. It is not a village assembly,” Ruto said.

“I want to encourage you to represent your constituencies effectively but to also move around Kenya so that you understand your responsibilities better and do so equally. That way we will build a strong and prosperous nation.”

Ruto’s plea is a reiteration from his Madaraka Day speech on Saturday where he stated that he will remain committed to foster development and that there is no room for tribal politics in his government.

“I assure Kenyans that we will never go back to the politics of ethnicity and personalities,” he said.

“The 2022 election was defining. It helped clear tribal politics and showed that Kenyan voters make decisions based on issue-based manifestos.”