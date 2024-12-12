Ruto To Parents: Accompany Your Children When Schools Open For Taifa Care Registration

The Kenyan government has introduced a new strategy to ensure all school-going children are registered under Taifa Care, a universal health coverage initiative.

Speaking during the 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, President William Ruto urged parents to accompany their children when schools reopen in January to facilitate registration.

“Taifa Care wants every Kenyan child to have health insurance. When parents take their children back to school, they should accompany them so we can register all Kenyan children and plan for their health,” Ruto said.

Over 16 million people have registered so far, two months since Universal Health Coverage under the Social Health Authority (SHA) rollout.

The Ministry of Health now plans a mass registration campaign at the constituency level to onboard the remaining population of approximately 40 million people.

The president urged Kenyans to prioritize registration with the SHA to ensure access to quality healthcare and avoid premature criticism of the system’s functionality.

“Health is a right for every Kenyan,” Ruto said. “Don’t wait until you are sick. You cannot criticize the SHA for not working if you haven’t registered. Register yourself and your family first, and then your concerns will be valid.”

Ruto also highlighted the government’s commitment to clearing pending health claims, a critical step in addressing challenges faced by medical facilities under the new system.

“All health claims made under SHA in October will be settled within a week. This efficiency is possible because of the Digital Health Act,” Ruto noted, adding that Sh2.5 billion had been allocated in late November to pay debts owed to hospitals and service providers by the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

To boost registration, the Ministry of Health has been engaging religious institutions to encourage communities to enroll in the program.