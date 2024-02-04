Ruto, Uhuru and Raila Mourn President Hage Geingob of Namibia

President William Ruto led in condoling the death of Namibia President Hage Geingob.

He said President Geingob was a distinguished leader who served the people of Namibia with focus and dedication.

“He was a believer of a unified Africa and strongly promoted the continent’s voice and visibility at the global arena,” said Ruto in his message.

ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga too send his condolences saying Africa has lost a true pan-Africanist.

“His legacy as a beacon of the liberation struggle and architect of Namibia’s constitution will forever echo in the hearts of his people and across Africa,” he said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Geingob, describing him as a great leader who contributed immensely to the liberation of Namibia.

In his message of condolence to the family of the late President Geingob and the people of Namibia, former President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death of Geingob.

“No words can sufficiently convey the magnitude of the loss as President Geingob was a distinguished servant of the people, an outstanding statesman and a great leader full of wisdom.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Government and the people of Namibia during this difficult time of grieving and loss,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta said he was privileged to have interacted with President Geingob and treasures the wisdom and knowledge of a statesman shared with humility and grace.

“We will always remember and cherish his huge contribution to the welfare of the people of Namibia and Africa as a whole,” Kenyatta added.

The former Head of State urged the people of Namibia to uphold the late Geingob’s legacy and prayed to God to comfort them as they mourn their departed leader.

President Geingob, 82, died on Sunday at a hospital in Namibia’s capital Windhoek.