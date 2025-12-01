Ruto warns against use of goons to cause chaos, says action to be taken

The government will take decisive action against leaders who use young people as goons to cause chaos, destroy property and endanger lives, President William Ruto has announced.

He directed Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure that all those involved in acts of hooliganism and incitement are identified and brought to justice.

He reiterated that Kenya is a country guided by the rule of law, and the government will not allow lawlessness to compromise national security.

“We cannot allow those using youth as goons to cause chaos and death to continue doing so. I have instructed the Inspector-General of Police that these individuals should face severe legal action to end hooliganism and stop activities that threaten the security of our country,” he pointed out.

He made the remarks during the graduation of chiefs and assistant chiefs at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi County on Monday.

Ruto said Kenya’s economic progress depends on security, stability and accountable leadership.

He noted that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda rests on the understanding that development cannot take place without a safe and orderly environment.

“A secure and orderly environment is the first foundation for investment, growth and shared prosperity,” he said.

As a result, Ruto asked chiefs and assistant chiefs to help identify cattle rustlers, bandits and goons harming and endangering the lives of Kenyans.

Ruto said it was not possible for criminals to operate freely when government officers are present in every part of the country, noting that chiefs and their assistants are the government’s frontline officers.

He further said the government will take a whole-of-government approach to tackle drug abuse, alcoholism and illicit alcohol in the country.

He explained that the government will deal with those engaging in gender violence, saying Kenya must be a society that is sensitive to everyone.

“Women are our mothers, sisters, wives and daughters, and we must protect them,” Ruto pointed out.

On the training of nearly 6,000 chiefs and assistant chiefs, who serve as the nation’s frontline officers at the grassroots, the President said the government is professionalizing the public sector to improve service delivery.

He said the government is keen on strengthening their operations and ensuring orderly implementation of government projects.

He directed that public officers, including chiefs and assistant chiefs, undergo training within six months of employment, saying it would be useful in helping them execute their duties effectively.

Ruto said chiefs and assistant chiefs will be expected to educate the public on extensive government programmes, citing education, affordable housing and healthcare, among others.

The goal, he explained, is to ensure households are informed so they can fully benefit from and participate in government programmes.

“You are expected to enhance public awareness, counter misinformation, mobilise uptake, protect public land, and support orderly implementation of housing projects,” the President pointed out.

He commended the contribution of chiefs, assistant chiefs and other government officers for their dedication in serving the public, especially their role in farmer registration, which recorded more than 7 million farmers.

“When I came to office, we only had 300,000 registered farmers. But in a record three weeks, chiefs and assistant chiefs raised that number and now it stands at 7.1 million,” he said.

Ruto explained that the government has now embarked on the registration of livestock farmers to ensure agriculture is driven by accurate data.

He also commended chiefs and assistant chiefs for working effectively with community health promoters, making it possible for the registration of 27 million Kenyans under the Social Health Authority.

To support micro, small and medium enterprises, which remain the engines of the local economy, the President said the government is expanding access-to-finance platforms such as the Hustler Fund, National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA), and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

He also said the government is strengthening cooperatives and community enterprises and advancing county-level industrialisation through County Aggregation and Industrial Parks.

“Since the launch of NYOTA, 12,155 beneficiaries have received over Sh300 million, with a target of empowering more than 110,000 young entrepreneurs nationwide,” he said.

He added that the programme also includes On-the-Job Experience for 90,000 youth and Recognition of Prior Learning for 20,000, alongside savings and capacity-building initiatives to help young people trade with the government.

Ruto said the government is expanding digital public services to enhance efficiency and transparency, with over 27,000 services already onboarded onto digital platforms.

Earlier, Ruto commissioned the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus Housing Units, Nairobi County.

He said the government will ensure police live and work in a decent environment to keep our country safe and secure.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reiterated the President’s remarks, saying the government will address the rise of hooliganism in the country.

“This must be done without fear or favour; it must be done indiscriminately. Our IG cannot and the security sector cannot condone that behaviour,” he said.

Murkomen noted that by presiding over the graduation of chiefs and assistant chiefs, the first time a head of State has done so in Kenya, President Ruto has demonstrated his commitment to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Kanja noted that an empowered and well-trained chief and assistant chief are indispensable within the justice sector framework, saying they support alternative dispute resolution.

He commended the President for implementing police service financial autonomy, which has enabled the National Police Service to operate independently.

He also praised the government for including the police in the Affordable Housing Programme, ensuring officers live in decent homes.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, and Deputy Inspectors-General of Police Eliud Lang’at and Gilbert Masengeli and DCI boss Mohamed Amin were among those present.