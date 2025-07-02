Ryan Hurd Siblings: Remembering Andrew

Ryan James Hurd, born on November 2, 1986, in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is an American country music singer and songwriter who has made significant contributions to the genre as both a performer and a writer.

He later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue his music career, a decision that shaped his path in the industry.

Hurd gained prominence through his songwriting, penning hits for major country artists before establishing himself as a solo artist.

He was married to fellow country star Maren Morris from 2018 until their divorce in 2024, and they share a son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, born in 2020.

Ryan had a younger brother, Andrew, who tragically passed away in a two-car accident in 2010 at the age of 16 while heading home from soccer practice at his Kansas high school.

Hurd has spoken sparingly about this loss, describing Andrew as a person of great faith who loved his family, friends, school, soccer, and being kind to others.

In a heartfelt tribute on the eighth anniversary of Andrew’s death, Hurd expressed his longing for his brother and his wish that his then-wife, Maren Morris, could have met him.

Hurd’s career began with songwriting, a craft he honed from a young age, influenced by country music icons like Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley.

After graduating from Belmont University in Nashville with a degree in sociology, he initially planned to move away from music but was drawn back to it, focusing on songwriting.

His breakthrough came in 2014 when he co-wrote “Intoxicated” for the rock band Hinder, which debuted at number 8 on the US Active Rock Chart.

In 2015, he penned “Lonely Tonight,” a chart-topping country single for Blake Shelton and Ashley Monroe.

Hurd’s songwriting portfolio expanded with hits like “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” for Luke Bryan, “What If I Never Get Over You” for Lady A, and “Heartless” for Diplo featuring Morgan Wallen.

In 2017, he signed with Sony Music Nashville as a recording artist, releasing his self-titled EP with the single “We Do Us,” which garnered over 2 million Spotify streams.

His debut album, Pelago, released in 2021, featured the top 10 country hit “Chasing After You,” a duet with Maren Morris.

Hurd has toured with artists like Chase Rice, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line, building a reputation as a dynamic performer.

Accolades

Hurd’s songwriting has contributed to chart-topping singles, including Grammy-nominated tracks like “Lonely Tonight.”

His duet with Maren Morris, “Chasing After You,” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, marking a milestone as their first joint nomination.

Hurd’s solo single “To a T” achieved Gold certification and reached number 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown.

“Chasing After You” became country radio’s most-added song during its debut week in March 2021.

He has been lauded by entertainment outlets such as Rolling Stone, which included him on its “Artists You Need to Know” list.

CMT named him a “Listen Up” Artist of 2016.