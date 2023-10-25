Sabina Chege Ousted as Deputy Minority Whip

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has okayed the removal of Nominated MP Sabina Chege as Deputy Minority Whip.

Chege will be replaced by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje of Jubilee party.

“In this regard, Mark Mwenje replaces nominated MP Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip,” Wetang’ula said on Wednesday.

Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni had earlier accused Wetang’ula of delaying Ms Chege’s removal.

The former Ndaragwa MP chided the Speaker for what he described as a deliberate attempt to obstruct the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party’s decision to replace the nominated legislator.

“Honourable Speaker, it has come to our attention that there is a concerning pattern of actions that have consistently undermined the integrity of the National Assembly. The actions in question have raised serious doubts about the sanctity of parliamentary processes and the fidelity to democratic principles,” Kioni said on Sunday.

Further, Kioni noted that the delay in removing the former Murang’a Woman Rep could potentially erode the fundamental principle of fidelity to multi-party democracy in Kenya.

“On October 9, 2023, the court eventually dismissed Sabina Chege’s application. The certified copies of the ruling were duly served to you. However, there have been unjustifiable delays in communicating and implementing the court’s ruling. This delay gives rise to concerns that you are inadvertently enabling Sabina Chege to engage in forum shopping with the intention of obtaining alternative favourable orders from the appellate courts,” Kioni said.

Meanwhile, a section of Jubilee legislators has trashed Ms Chege’s oyster.

The lawmakers termed the appointment of Mwenje as invalid, unprocedural, and contradicting the party’s Constitution.

“The meeting held at Ngong Racecourse on May 22, 2023 at which the name of Mark Mwenje was endorsed, was declared null and void by the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee of Jubilee and the Political Parties Disputes Resolution Tribunal,” they said on Wednesday.

