Safaricom Advises Customers to Make M-Pesa Transactions Via USSD Code

Telecommunications company Safaricom has rectified a technical hitch affecting M-Pesa services on its applications.

Safaricom on Thursday acknowledged that M-Pesa services were not available on the M-Pesa and My Safaricom Apps.

However, the telco stated that while it is attempting to restore the apps, Kenyans can make transactions by dialing *344#.

“M-PESA services on the M-PESA and Safaricom apps are currently unavailable. We are working to restore our apps, in the meanwhile, you can make M-PESA transactions through *334#. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused,” said Safaricom.

The M-Pesa disruption also affected the purchase of Kenya Power tokens.

The lighting company, however, advised Kenyans to purchase tokens from banking halls or Airtel money.

“We are experiencing a system hitch due to a network breakdown from our service provider. Consequently, some of our services such as the purchase of prepaid tokens through M-Pesa and USSD Code *977# are unavailable,“ said Kenya Power.

“However, customers can purchase tokens from our banking halls, Airtel Money, and authorized banks.”

