Safaricom Denies Sharing Customer Information with Gov’t as Anti-finance Bill Protesters Abducted

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has denied sharing customers’ information with government agencies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the telco explained that it only shares data against a court order.

“Safaricom notes the online conversations on data privacy. We respect our customers privacy and adhere strictly by the country’s data protection laws. As such we do not share any customer data unless explicitly required of us via a court order,” said the telco.

This came after Kenyans online claimed that Safaricom had shared information about social media users who have since gone missing.

Among the abducted X users include; Shad Khalif, Gabriel Oguda, Drey Mwangi, TemperCR7, Harriet, Franje, Worldsmith, and Hilla254.

The content creators were forcibly removed from their homes and others taken on the streets between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

But according to Safaricom, they have not received a court order requiring them to share their customers’ data with the government.

“On the current issue in discussion, we confirm that we have not received any court order requiring us to share customer information with any government agency,” it added.

Kenyans in various parts of the country are currently participating in #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

Thousands have flooded the streets of Nairobi amid heavy police presence.