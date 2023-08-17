Safaricom Ethiopia Launches M-Pesa Services

M-Pesa, Safaricom Ethiopia’s Mobile Financial Services, is live, three months after receiving the Payment Instrument Issuer License from the National Bank of Ethiopia.

In preparation for the launch, M-Pesa has undergone a rigorous three-month pilot and testing, completed the technical readiness, secured key partnerships with Banks, recruited, trained, and onboarded M-Pesa agents.

All Safaricom Ethiopia customers are eligible for the services offered by M-PESA and can dial *733# on their Safaricom line both for Android and IOS. The app is currently ready in 5 languages for Android devices and available on Play Store; and will be available for IOS devices in the coming weeks.

Using M-Pesa, customers can send money within the country and receive money from within the country and abroad, pay to merchants, buy airtime, transfer to their bank accounts, and send money from their bank accounts to their M-Pesa.

“We are excited to go live with M-Pesa in Ethiopia and start providing Mobile Financial Services to our customers. M-Pesa is known to be a game-changer for financial inclusion and provides services to more than 51 million customers across seven countries in Africa offering a safe and secure platform for transactions,” said Safaricom Ethiopia interim CEO Stanley Njoroge.

“We will continue to broaden the services our customers receive from the M-PESA platform that will improve the quality of life for our customers. M-Pesa will play its part in fast tracking Digital Inclusion and promote innovation outlined in the Digital payments Strategy 2025.”

Interim General Manager of Safaricom M-Pesa Mobile Financial Services Paul Kavavu said M-Pesa provides financial services to millions of people who do not have bank accounts.

“In Kenya, it has enabled the growth of financial inclusion that over 90% of the adult population has access to mobile banking. We look forward to replicating this success in Ethiopia and excited to go live with the services. In the coming months we will continue to add more functions and work with all Ethiopians to jointly realize the transformative power of M-Pesa,” said Kavavu,

Safaricom M-Pesa Mobile Financial Services is Safaricom Ethiopia’s licensed and wholly owned subsidiary.

