    Safaricom Explains Slow Internet Speeds

    Safaricom has informed its customers about decreased internet speeds caused by an undersea cable outage.

    According to the telco company, the impacted cable handles incoming and outgoing internet traffic for the country.

    Safaricom assured its users that it has implemented backup solutions to mitigate service disruptions.

    These measures will help maintain connectivity for customers while the cable undergoes restoration.

    “You may, however, experience reduced internet speeds. We thank you for your patience and understanding,” it explained.

    Other service providers including VGG Connect have also been affected.

