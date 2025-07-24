Safaricom Hits 50 Million Customer Mark Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Telecommunications giant Safaricom PLC has announced that it has surpassed 50 million customers on its Kenyan network, marking a major milestone in its 25-year history.

The milestone, achieved months ahead of Safaricom’s silver jubilee celebrations set for October 2025, reflects the company’s sustained market leadership and the trust it continues to enjoy from millions of Kenyans.

“We are honoured by the trust that over 50 million Kenyans have placed in us,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC. “This milestone reflects the deep connection we have built over two and a half decades, and as we approach our anniversary, we recommit to being a force for good and creating what’s next for our customers.”

The growth is credited in part to a year-long customer engagement drive that has seen the company roll out national initiatives such as Sambaza Furaha and M-PESA Sokoni. These programmes have enabled the telco to interact directly with customers while enhancing awareness of its wide array of digital and financial products.

Safaricom’s journey began in 2000 with just 17,000 subscribers. Today, it not only leads Kenya’s mobile market but has also expanded into Ethiopia, where it recently surpassed 10 million customers—a feat achieved less than three years after entering the market.

“Our journey has always been about putting customers first,” added Dr. Ndegwa. “Looking ahead, we are focused on deepening our impact, personalising customer experiences, and accelerating Kenya’s digital transformation.”

Over the years, Safaricom has been at the forefront of key innovations, most notably M-PESA, which has evolved into a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. The company has also led Kenya’s transition to advanced mobile networks including 3G, 4G, and 5G, while expanding internet access to homes and businesses.

Beyond connectivity, Safaricom remains a significant contributor to the national economy. In its latest financial year, the telco reported a Sh722 billion contribution to Kenya’s GDP and supported over 1.28 million jobs. Its corporate social responsibility arm, through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations, has reached more than 8 million Kenyans, with investments in health, education, and economic empowerment projects.

The 50 million subscriber mark underscores Safaricom’s central role in Kenya’s digital evolution and positions it strongly for the future as it eyes regional expansion and greater integration of technology into everyday life.