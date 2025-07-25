Safaricom Maintains Sh48.08 Billion Dividend as Market Capitalisation Crosses Sh1 Trillion Mark

Safaricom PLC has sustained its impressive dividend streak, maintaining a Sh48.08 billion payout for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, following shareholder approval during the telco giant’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held this week.

Shareholders greenlit a final dividend of Sh0.65 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to Sh1.20 per share. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Sh0.55 per share in March 2025.

This announcement comes against the backdrop of a bullish year for the company’s stock, with the Safaricom share price climbing 68.7% year-on-year — a strong signal of investor confidence and market optimism.

“We closed the financial year on a strong note, surpassing USD 3 billion in total revenue, a clear signal of our business resilience and growth momentum,” said Safaricom Group CEO, Dr. Peter Ndegwa.

“As at June 30, 2025, our market capitalisation crossed the Sh1 trillion mark, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s most valuable listed entities. It reflects not only our solid earnings but also the strategic clarity embedded in our Vision 2030 roadmap.”

Despite facing the financial demands of its expansion into Ethiopia and challenges such as the depreciation of the Ethiopian Birr following currency reforms in 2024, Safaricom has consistently maintained the same dividend payout for the past three years. The final dividend for the 2025 financial year will be payable on or about August 31, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2025.

Safaricom’s shareholder base has reaped considerable rewards, with cumulative dividends amounting to Sh255 billion disbursed over the past five years — a figure expected to grow as the company executes its long-term growth strategy.

Under its Vision 2030 plan, Safaricom aims to harness technology for social impact and sustainable development across Kenya and Ethiopia.

The strategy focuses on six key pillars: expanding 4G device affordability and access, leveraging generative AI for customer segmentation and hyper-personalisation, growing mobile financial services beyond payments, achieving profitability in Ethiopia, driving Africa’s digital transformation, and connecting over 2 million homes and businesses via its fixed network.

“This is how we will future-proof Safaricom — by balancing growth today with innovation for tomorrow,” said Adil Khawaja, Chairman of the Board.

“Since launching our Vision 2025 strategy in FY2021, we have delivered a Group revenue growth of 48.6%, translating to an 8.2% compounded annual growth rate.”

In addition to approving the dividend, Safaricom shareholders also re-elected Edward Okaro, Rita Kavashe, and James Wambugu to the Board of Directors, signalling continuity in the company’s governance as it heads into a new financial chapter.

Safaricom continues to be a major player not just in Kenya’s telco industry, but also as a key contributor to the region’s economic development and digital transformation agenda.