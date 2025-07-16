Safaricom Tightens Market Grip with Strong Financials, Unmatched Digital Reach

Safaricom PLC has reaffirmed its dominance in Kenya’s telecom and tech space, posting a robust financial performance for the year ending March 2025 and expanding its influence across mobile money, data, and digital services.

The telco-turned-tech giant reported a net income of Sh69.8 billion, marking a 10.8% year-on-year growth, with total revenue surging 11.2% to Sh388.7 billion.

The growth was fueled by gains in core business segments including M‑PESA, mobile data, and broadband. M‑PESA alone contributed 44% of Safaricom’s service revenue, bolstered by a 10.5% jump in active users to over 35 million. The mobile money platform now handles nearly half of Kenya’s digital transactions, with over 1.15 million Pochi la Biashara tills active in FY25.

On the connectivity front, Safaricom maintains over 66% GSM market share, covering 98% of the population with 4G and expanding 5G coverage to 30%.

It added 1.7 million new monthly active subscribers during the year, bringing its total to 37 million, despite increasing competition from rivals like Airtel, which gained over 3 million new subscribers in Q1 2025.

But beyond mobile services, Safaricom is pushing hard into the tech ecosystem. It recently launched East Africa’s first AI-ready data centre and has scaled offerings in cloud computing, enterprise solutions, and fiber optics. These moves align with the company’s strategic shift from a traditional telco to a technology company (TechCo).

“This performance reflects our long-term vision to go beyond voice and data and create a platform-based ecosystem that meets the digital needs of every Kenyan—from individual hustlers to major enterprises,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa during the release of FY25 results.

As competitors like Airtel ramp up customer acquisition, Safaricom is betting on an integrated approach—offering everything from financial services to business tools and tech infrastructure—to hold its lead in one of Africa’s most dynamic digital markets.

With strong fundamentals, diversified revenue streams, and bold digital investments, Safaricom stands tall as Kenya’s most influential corporate powerhouse, setting the pace for innovation, inclusion, and digital transformation across the region.