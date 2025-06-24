Safaricom Unveils Sh4 YouTube Bundle to Rally Kenyans Behind Faith Kipyegon’s Historic Mile Attempt

Safaricom PLC has announced a special 4GB YouTube bundle for only Sh4, allowing Kenyans to stream Faith Kipyegon’s historic mile race live as she aims to become the first woman ever to run a mile in under four minutes.

The race will take place on Thursday, 26th June, at 8:00 PM, at Stade Charléty in Paris.

Kenyans can access the bundle by dialing *544# on their mobile phones. The offer allows fans to stream the event live via YouTube on mobile, tablet, or smart TV.

Faith Kipyegon, Safaricom Brand Ambassador since 2023, continues to make waves in the world of athletics. After breaking world records in the 1500m and 5000m, and earning recognition across the globe, she now sets her sights on the near-impossible — a sub-four-minute mile.

Faith Kipyegon represents the very best of Kenya — resilience, ambition, and world-class talent. As she prepares to make history, we are proud to stand with her and invite the entire country to join us in cheering her on,” said Dr Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

As part of its support, Safaricom will also host a live viewing experience at Baniyas Square in Eldoret City, bringing together fans in the heart of Kenya’s athletics capital.

This initiative builds on Safaricom’s ongoing “Sisi Wote Ni Mabingwa” campaign, with Faith as its face — a celebration of everyday Kenyan champions, united in their pursuit of greatness.

Kenyans are encouraged to send in their messages of support using the hashtag #KenyaForFaith, as the nation rallies behind a hero chasing history.