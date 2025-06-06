Sailor Brinkley Cook Siblings: Meet Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, born on July 2, 1998, in New York, is an American model and social media personality, widely recognized as the daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Halsey Cook.

Conceived via in-vitro fertilization when her mother was 44, Sailor grew up in the Hamptons, away from the intense spotlight of urban life, which she credits for giving her a relatively normal childhood despite her famous lineage.

Her godfather is the legendary musician Billy Joel, whom she affectionately calls “Uncle Billy.”

Raised in a plant-based household, Sailor developed an early appreciation for healthy living and environmental consciousness, influenced by her mother’s lifestyle.

She pursued a degree in photography at Parsons School of Design, enrolling in 2017.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Sailor has two maternal half-siblings from her mother’s previous marriages.

Her older half-sister, Alexa Ray Joel, born December 29, 1985, is the daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel.

Alexa is a singer-songwriter and pianist who has carved her own path in the music industry, releasing an EP titled Sketches in 2006 and performing alongside her father at venues like Madison Square Garden.

Described by Sailor as shy in her youth, Alexa has embraced a unique style, calling herself a blend of “La Dolce Vita-meets-mermaid-meets-vintage-bohemian,” distinct from her mother’s classic American bombshell image.

She has also modeled alongside her mother and Sailor, notably in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and a 2021 NYDJ campaign.

Alexa is engaged to restauranteur Ryan Gleason, with whom she has shared a long-term relationship since 2017.

Sailor’s half-brother, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, born June 2, 1995, is the son of Christie Brinkley and real estate developer Richard Taubman.

Jack was later adopted by Peter Cook, Sailor’s father, during his marriage to Christie.

Unlike his sisters, Jack maintains a low profile, shying away from the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Jim Kerr Siblings: Meet Mark Kerr and Paul Kerr

He pursued acting, graduating from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in 2016, and appeared in the 2016 film Hi-Glow Retro.

However, he has expressed little interest in modeling, focusing instead on entrepreneurial ventures like Rove, a startup offering luxurious travel experiences to the Hamptons.

Career

Brinkley-Cook began her modeling career at 15, signing with IMG Models and quickly making a name for herself in the fashion industry.

Her big break came with a Teen Vogue editorial feature, which paved the way for high-profile opportunities.

In 2017, she appeared alongside her mother and half-sister Alexa in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a significant milestone that highlighted her resemblance to Christie.

The following year, she was named a Rookie in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, posing nude for the “In Her Own Words” campaign in Aruba, where she expressed feeling empowered and comfortable.

Sailor has graced the covers of magazines like Avenue, Daily Front Row, and Bella, and has been featured in Vogue, Seventeen, and Marie Claire.

Her runway work includes walking for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Elie Tahari, notably alongside her mother at New York Fashion Week in 2019.

Beyond modeling, Sailor interned at In the Gloss, writing beauty and lifestyle content, and maintains an active presence on Instagram.

She also stepped into the spotlight in 2019, replacing her injured mother on Dancing with the Stars Season 28, overcoming her childhood nervousness about dancing to perform admirably.

Sailor is also an advocate for animal conservation, inspired by a 2013 trip to South Africa, and supports plant-based initiatives, such as her 2023 campaign with Silk Nextmilk.