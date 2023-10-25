Sakaja Bans Hawking Within Nairobi CBD

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has effectively immediately banned hawking within the Central Business District (CBD).

The county boss on Wednesday said City Hall will conduct a crackdown exercise against hawkers.

“There will be no hawking on the road. In fact, I’m enforcing it from tomorrow( Thursday) morning, even around the bus station. I will not allow that,” he said during a consultative meeting between enforcement officers, hawkers and executive officers.

The governor insisted that the law must be enforced specially in areas where hawking is prohibited.

“Nairobi will be a city of order and dignity. There will be no hawking on roads and that is not negotiable,” he added.

He noted that the ban will not only ensure the safety of the hawkers but also create ample parking space.

The governor also banned hawking along Tom Mboya and Moi Avenue.

According to the county chief, the areas have been earmarked for a decongestion project.

“I want to make it clear that on Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya, there will be no hawking. We have a plan for that area and investors have brought in money. I’m also looking out for the commuters of CBD who use that lane,” he said.

“On hawkers, we have to balance. There is someone who will complain about hawkers while he is wearing a suit from work to fend for his children but because he has had a little challenge accessing a matatu home, he will say these hawkers should not be there.”

He also explained that hawking remained a problem because previous failed to build markets for them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...