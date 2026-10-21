Sakaja fires Chief Officer Mosiria in latest reshuffle

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has fired Public Participation, Citizen Engagement, and Customer Service Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria in the latest reshuffle of his administration.

In a reorganization announced on Wednesday, Nairobi County Secretary and Head of Public Service Dr. Machel Waikenda designated Zipporah Mwangi to replace Mosiria in the position in an acting capacity.

Mwangi will also continue to hold her present position as Chief Officer for City Culture, Arts and Tourism simultaneously.

Samuel Njogu was appointed as the acting Chief Officer for Mobility, while Housing and Urban Renewal Chief Officer Godfrey Akumali has also taken up the Lands docket in an acting capacity.

According to a letter dated October 21, 2026, and signed by Dr. Waikenda, the reassignments and designations were made pursuant to law with the approval of Governor Sakaja.

“Pursuant to sections 44(3)(a), 45(5) and 64 of the County Governments Act, 2012, and with the approval of His Excellency the Governor, the following officers are hereby reassigned and/or designated to the respective offices of County Chief Officer (CCO)…The changes take effect immediately,” the letter states.

The changes come days after Mosiria declared his interest in running for the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election, positioning himself as a potential successor to his boss, Sakaja.

Mosiria, who branded himself “Mr Fix-it”, announced his bid during a visit by Jubilee leaders to Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s Jesus Is Alive Ministries Church in Nairobi on October 11, where he suggested that Wanjiru could be his running mate. “If you want change in Nairobi, Mosiria is the change. Mosiria will fix Nairobi. Sasa nataka nikuwe gavana, mama akiwa deputy wangu. Twende mbele, mama!” Mosiria said.

He also defended his record in the county government, citing his experience in the health, environment and customer service dockets as evidence of his readiness to lead the capital.

Mosiria first served as Chief Officer for Health Facilities, before being transferred to the Environment docket in August 2024, and then later reassigned to the Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service office in November 2025.

His declaration of interest in the Governor’s seat placed him among several aspirants seeking to succeed Sakaja in 2027, including serving Members of Parliament Babu Owino (Embakasi East), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), as well as businesswoman Agnes Kagure.