Salah’s Last-Minute Heroics Secure Egypt’s Draw Against Mozambique in AFCON Thriller

In a thrilling Group B clash at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Egypt narrowly escaped defeat against Mozambique as Mohamed Salah’s 97th-minute penalty salvaged a 2-2 draw.

⌚ FULL-TIME! Both teams share the points as Egypt's late goal cancels out Mozambique's great comeback. 🤝#EGYMOZ | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/aWLBDUcPdR — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 14, 2024

The nail-biting encounter showcased Egypt’s dominance, but Mozambique’s resilience threatened to create a historic upset in the Africa Cup of Nations. Let’s delve into the key moments of the match and analyze how Salah’s late heroics spared Egypt from an unexpected setback.

Egypt’s Fast Start and Mozambique’s Comeback

Egypt made a blistering start in Abidjan with Mostafa Mohamed finding the net within two minutes, displaying their early dominance. However, Mozambique capitalized on spurned opportunities by scoring twice in the second half through Witi and substitute Clesio Bauque. The quick turnaround threatened to deny Egypt a victory, putting immense pressure on the Pharaohs.

Salah’s 97th-Minute Penalty

As the match approached its conclusion, Mozambique’s dream of a historic Cup of Nations win seemed within reach. However, Egypt was awarded a crucial penalty after a Video Assistant Referee check, following a foul by Mozambique defender Domingos Macandza in the box. Mohamed Salah calmly converted the spot-kick, securing a dramatic draw and preventing Mozambique from achieving a historic victory.

Mozambique’s Perspective

Despite the heartbreaking draw, Mozambique midfielder Guima expressed resilience, stating that the experience would only make the team stronger. Looking ahead, Mozambique faces Cape Verde in their next fixture, eager to bounce back from the missed opportunity against Egypt.

Egypt’s Next Steps

With the draw behind them, Egypt now shifts focus to their upcoming pool fixture against Ghana. The Pharaohs, led by Salah, will aim to secure a decisive victory and assert their dominance in the Africa Cup of Nations.