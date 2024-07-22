Samia Reshuffles Cabinet: Drops Foreign Affairs And ICT Ministers

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a significant cabinet reshuffle, resulting in the removal of two prominent ministers.

In the latest changes, Nape Nnauye, who served as Minister of

Information, Communication, and Information Technology, and January Makamba, who held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, have been relieved of their duties. Their portfolios will now be taken over by new appointees.

According to a press statement issued by Ms. Sharifa Nyanga, the acting director of presidential communications, Jerry Silaa, the former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements oversee the ICT docket. Tanzania’s ambassador to Italy, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has been appointed as a Member of Parliament and will assume the role of the new Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Makamba, a prominent figure in Tanzania’s ruling party CCM, served as Foreign Affairs Minister for less than a year following the third cabinet reshuffle by President Samia Suluhu on September 1, 2023. Before his stint in Foreign Affairs, he held the position of Minister of Energy.

Nnauye’s removal comes shortly after a video surfaced in which he appeared to joke about electoral malpractice, causing widespread controversy and calls for his resignation.

His party, CCM, distanced itself from his comments, emphasizing that such actions are not condoned.

In addition to these changes, President Samia has revoked the appointment of Stephen Byabato, who served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Furthermore, Ridhiwani Kikwete has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment, and People with Disabilities), succeeding Deogratius Ndejembi, who now takes over as Minister of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development.

Cossato Chumi, the Member of Parliament for Mafinga Town (CCM), has been appointed as the new Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, replacing Ambassador Mbarouk who will be reassigned a new role.

On Sunday July 21, 2024, Ambassador Mbarouk announced his resignation from Parliament due to personal challenges, as stated by the Office of the Parliament of Tanzania.

