Kindiki, Alice Wahome, Duale Make Comeback As Ruto Names 11 CS Nominees

President William Ruto has announced 11 Cabinet Secretary nominees today, retaining six former CSs.

Four of these have retained their previous positions, subject to parliamentary approval.

Former Interior CS Kindiki Kithure and Defence CS Aden Duale are set to continue in their roles.

Alice Wahome will remain the CS for Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development, while Soipan Tura will continue as CS for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

Chirchir Davis has been moved to the Ministry of Roads and Transport, previously held by Kipchumba Murkomen, and Rebecca Miano will assume the role of Attorney General.

The new nominees include Debra Molongo Barasa for the Ministry of Health, Julius Migosi for the Ministry of Education, Andrew Mwihia for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Eric Muuga for the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, and Margaret Nyambura Ndungu for the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy.

President Ruto emphasized ongoing consultations for additional appointments.

“I am continuing to undertake consultations across the political divide on the balance of Cabinet that I will appoint shortly. The consultations are at an advanced stage and internal processes in various sectors are underway to facilitate my appointment of the balance of this Cabinet,” said the President.

“Additionally, I will be issuing next week a clear roadmap on the assignment that the new Cabinet is going to have, with clear timelines and deliverables to harness the tremendous potential that exists in our nation and drive our country to greatness.”

He did not specify the total number of CS positions to be filled, though the constitution mandates a minimum of 14 and a maximum of 22 nominees.