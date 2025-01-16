Sasheer Zamata Net Worth

Sasheer Zamata, an accomplished American actress and comedian, has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. Known for her unique comedic talent and impactful presence, Zamata has built a versatile career spanning television, film, and stand-up comedy.

Early Life

Born on May 6, 1986, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sasheer Zamata pursued her passion for performance at the University of Virginia, where she studied drama. After graduating, she relocated to New York City to immerse herself in comedy. She polished her craft at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, a renowned hub for improv and sketch comedy, where she gained recognition for her sharp wit and versatile performances.

Before rising to mainstream fame, Zamata was a fixture in the New York comedy scene. She created and performed web series content and appeared in commercials, laying the groundwork for her successful career.

Saturday Night Live Breakthrough

Zamata’s career reached a turning point in 2014 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL), making history as the first Black female cast member since Maya Rudolph’s departure in 2007. Her addition came amid public criticism of SNL’s lack of diversity, particularly the absence of Black women in the cast.

During her tenure from 2014 to 2017, Zamata became known for her celebrity impressions, including memorable portrayals of Michelle Obama, Rihanna, and Diana Ross. While often cast in supporting roles, her performances displayed depth, humor, and impeccable comedic timing.

Post-SNL Success

After leaving Saturday Night Live in 2017, Sasheer Zamata diversified her career in entertainment. She appeared in television shows such as Robbie, Corporate, and Home Economics, showcasing her range as an actress. Her film credits include starring in the romantic comedy The Weekend (2018), further cementing her reputation as a versatile performer.

Zamata has also ventured into voice acting, contributing to projects like The Last O.G. and Muppets Haunted Mansion. Additionally, her stand-up comedy remains a significant aspect of her career. Her comedy special, Pizza Mind, received critical acclaim, and she continues to perform at festivals and venues across the country.

Advocacy and Social Impact

Beyond her entertainment career, Sasheer Zamata is an advocate for social justice. She serves as a celebrity ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), using her platform to promote equality and civil rights.

Sasheer Zamata Net Worth

During her time on Saturday Night Live, Zamata’s salary likely fell on the lower end of the pay spectrum, as first-year cast members earn $3,000 per episode, amounting to $63,000 per season. By her fourth season, her salary would have increased to $7,000 per episode or $147,000 per season.

With her ongoing work in television, film, and stand-up comedy, combined with her past earnings from SNL, Sasheer Zamata has amassed a net worth of $1.5 million.