Vijay Amritraj Net Worth

Vijay Amritraj, a celebrated Indian tennis player, actor, and sports commentator, boasts a net worth of $5 million. Born in Madras (now Chennai), India, in December 1953, Amritraj is renowned for his accomplishments on the tennis court and his ventures in entertainment. His career, spanning over two decades, showcases his remarkable versatility and enduring influence in the worlds of sports and cinema.

Tennis Career

Vijay Amritraj turned professional in 1970 and enjoyed an illustrious tennis career until his retirement in 1993. During this period, he earned over $1.3 million in prize money, a significant achievement in his era. Amritraj achieved a singles career record of 390 wins and 203 losses, securing 16 titles along the way. His highest singles ranking of World No. 16 came in July 1980, cementing his status as one of the top players of his time.

Amritraj’s Grand Slam performances included reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the US Open twice each, showcasing his talent on the global stage. In doubles, he compiled a record of 264 wins and 218 losses, collecting 13 titles, with a career-high doubles ranking of No. 23 in March 1980. Notably, he reached the Wimbledon semifinals in doubles in 1976 and played pivotal roles in guiding India to the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987.

Acting Career

Amritraj’s charisma and global appeal extended beyond tennis, earning him roles in Hollywood and television. His most notable acting role was in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, where he played MI6 agent Vijay. This role introduced him to international audiences, further enhancing his celebrity status.

He also starred in the 1986 television series The Last Precinct as Alphabet and portrayed Ali Nadeem in What a Country from 1986 to 1987. Amritraj appeared in films such as Nine Deaths of the Ninja and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and is set to feature in the upcoming movie Of Gods and Kings.

Awards and Recognition

Vijay Amritraj’s contributions to sports and entertainment have been widely recognized. In 1983, he received the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, for his outstanding achievements in tennis and his role in elevating Indian sports on the global stage.

Vijay Amritraj Net Worth

