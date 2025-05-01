Kenya Basketball Federation Chairman Paul Agali Otula is dead.

This is after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Nairobi home, his family said on Thursday.

The passing on of Otula was also confirmed by the federation, mourning him as a dedicated leader, mentor, and towering figure in Kenyan basketball.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, KBF recalled Otula’s service to the game, saying his contributions will continue influencing generations.

“It is with immense sorrow that the Kenya Basketball Federation announces the sudden passing of our Chairman, Mr. Paul Agali Otula, HSC, earlier today (Thursday). Mr. Otula was a dedicated leader, mentor, and towering figure in Kenyan basketball. His passion, vision, and service to the game and the nation will never be forgotten.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire basketball community. Further details will be shared in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” read the statement. Otula has been KBF’s Chairman since 2008.

Otula’s influence also extended to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), where he served as an executive committee member following his election in 2021.