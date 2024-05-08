Schools to Re-open on May 13, Ruto Announces

All schools are scheduled to re-open on Monday, May 13.

The Ministry of Education made the announcement on Wednesday. President William Ruto too announced at State House while meeting a group of leaders from Kajiado and Laikipia.

He said this was after advice from Kenya Met Department. This is after the reopening was postponed twice due to flooding caused by heavy rains.

Schools were initially set for re-opening on April 29, 2024, but the date was later pushed to May 6, 2024, due to disruptions from the heavy rains.

“The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the re-opening of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice,” said president William Ruto.

Some of these schools are being used as rescue centres for flood victims.

Officials say the government is coordinating the relocation and evacuation of the affected members of the public in order to provide temporary shelter for displaced persons.

More than 240 people have been killed by floods and many displaced. This forced the postponement of the reopening of the schools. Many other programs were affected by the rains.