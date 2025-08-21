Scores injured as goons attack Gachagua motorcade on Mombasa Road 

Scores of people were injured as goons attacked and tried to block Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua’s motorcade along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

Gachagua had arrived in Kenya on Thursday after his long tour in the United States.

He immediately embarked on a roadshow from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the city center, a trip that caused huge traffic jam.

His convoy moved from JKIA at snail pace toward Mombasa Road which caused huge traffic disruptions.

On reaching past Imara Daima a group of goons barricaded the road and stoned cars causing chaos.

Several journalists were injured in the confrontation. Others were robbed of cash and valuables including their equipment.

Cape Media said a group of unidentified assailants attacked and injured TV47 crew at City Cabanas area along Mombasa Road while covering the event.

“The attackers also stole essential equipment, including a camera and mobile phones. Cape Media Ltd is in touch with the affected team, who have already reported the incident to relevant authorities.”

“We are providing them with the necessary medical, emotional, and logistical support as they recover from this traumatic experience,” said the company in a statement.

The statement condemned the blatant attack on press freedom and called on authorities to swiftly investigate this incident and ensure the safety of all journalists legally covering this and other events.

Other journalists were injured in the chaos.

Gachagua failed to lead the procession to the Kamukunji grounds for a public rally as earlier planned.

The motorcade drove towards Karen on reaching the Southern bypass.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that legal action will be taken in the case of mayhem and disruptions.

Commotion was earlier witnessed at JKIA as his supporters thronged the premises, chanting his name while awaiting him to pass the checkpoint.

He was then escorted through the crowd by his security team to his awaiting convoy.

His supporters had camped at the airport from early Thursday morning. He landed shortly before 1 pm.

Gachagua was in the U.S. for six weeks, where he mobilized supporters and held public forums with Kenyans in the diaspora.

He also maintained harsh criticism against President William Ruto’s administration for corruption, extrajudicial killings, and human rights violations.