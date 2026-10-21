Scott Morrison Siblings: All About Alan Morrison

Scott John Morrison, often known as ScoMo, is an Australian former politician who served as the 30th Prime Minister of Australia from 2018 to 2022 and as leader of the Liberal Party during that period.

Born on 13 May 1968 in the Sydney suburb of Waverley, he grew up in the nearby beachside area of Bronte in a family oriented toward public service and community involvement.

His father, John Douglas Morrison, was a police officer who rose to the rank of chief inspector and also served on the Waverley Municipal Council, including a term as mayor.

Morrison attended Sydney Boys High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science with honours in applied economic geography from the University of New South Wales.

After leaving parliament in 2024, he has worked as an advisor, public speaker, and in private sector roles.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Scott has an older brother, Alan Morrison.

Alan pursued a career in paramedicine and has held roles including Chair of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency Committee on Paramedicine and involvement in government health services working groups.

Morrison has publicly referred to the family’s service-oriented ethos, noting his father’s work in policing, his brother’s role as a paramedic, and his mother’s church activities.

Career

Morrison began his professional life in policy and tourism-related roles.

He worked as national policy and research manager for the Property Council of Australia, then held positions with the Australian Tourism Task Force and as general manager of the Tourism Council of Australia.

From 1998 to 2000 he served as director of the New Zealand Office of Tourism and Sport, and later as managing director of Tourism Australia from 2004 to 2006.

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He also directed the New South Wales division of the Liberal Party from 2000 to 2004.

Entering federal politics, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Sydney seat of Cook in 2007 and held the position until his resignation in February 2024.

In government he served as Minister for Immigration and Border Protection from 2013 to 2014, implementing Operation Sovereign Borders; as Minister for Social Services from 2014 to 2015; and as Treasurer from 2015 to 2018.

He became Prime Minister in August 2018 following a Liberal Party leadership change and led the government through the 2019 election victory and the COVID-19 pandemic until the Coalition’s defeat in 2022.

Accolades

Morrison has received several formal honours recognising his public service.

In June 2025 he was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for eminent service to the people and Parliament of Australia, particularly as prime minister, along with contributions to global engagement, leadership of the national COVID-19 response, economic initiatives, and national security enhancements including AUKUS.

In December 2020 he was awarded the Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit by United States President Donald Trump.

He also received the Australian Sports Medal in 2000, the Jerusalem Prize from the World Zionist Organisation for services to the Australia-Israel relationship, and the inaugural Grotius Prize for International Relations from the UK Policy Exchange.