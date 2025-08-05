Sean Blakemore Siblings: All About the Blakemore Siblings

Sean Blakemore is an American actor and artist, best known for his role as Shawn Butler on the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital.

Born on August 10, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, Blakemore grew up in a single-parent household as the fifth of seven children.

His journey into the entertainment industry began with a successful modeling career before he relocated to Los Angeles in 1998 to pursue acting.

A versatile performer, Blakemore has built an impressive resume over the past two decades, showcasing his ability to move seamlessly between genres, from soap operas to primetime television and film.

Beyond acting, he is an award-winning visual fine artist whose work has been displayed in galleries across the United States and internationally.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sean was raised alongside six siblings in St. Louis, Missouri, in a household led by a single mother who instilled values of respect, self-sufficiency, and resilience.

He has one brother, Ronnell Blakemore, and five sisters, namely Kim Blakemore, Sharon Blakemore, Yvonne Blakemore, Yvette Blakemore, and Rechelle Blakemore.

Growing up in what Blakemore has described as extreme poverty, the siblings were shaped by their mother’s strength and guidance, which emphasized pride, proper diction, and positivity.

Also Read: Alfonso Cuarón Siblings: Meet Christina, Carlos and Alfredo

Career

Blakemore began his entertainment journey as a model, working with various brands before transitioning to acting.

His acting debut came in 1996 with a supporting role in the television movie Soul of the Game.

Blakemore gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Shawn Butler on General Hospital, a role he started in 2011 on a recurring basis before signing a full-time contract with ABC.

He briefly left the show in 2015 but returned for guest appearances in 2015, 2016, and 2021.

Beyond soap operas, Blakemore has appeared in numerous primetime series, including ER, Monk, The Shield, Cold Case, NCIS, Bones, The Quad, Bosch, American Crime, and Greenleaf.

His film credits include Dahmer (2002), Motives (2004), Motives 2: Retribution (2007), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Ad Astra (2019).

In addition to acting, Blakemore is a talented painter whose artwork, often focused on stories of people of color, has been featured in galleries worldwide.

His multifaceted career also includes theater work, where he has earned praise for his performances, and participation in charity projects with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Feed the Homeless LA.

Accolades

In 2012, Blakemore received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Shawn Butler on General Hospital.

He won the award in 2016, a milestone that highlighted his skill and dedication to the craft.

Beyond acting, Blakemore’s work as a visual fine artist has also garnered awards, with his paintings earning recognition in art galleries across the United States and abroad.