Sean O’Malley Siblings: Meet the O’Malley Siblings Squad

Sean Daniel O’Malley, born on October 24, 1994, in Helena, Montana, is a prominent American mixed martial artist.

Nicknamed “Suga” by an early MMA coach in Montana, O’Malley has become one of the most exciting figures in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Known for his slick striking, quick knockouts, and colorful personality, he has built a significant fanbase through his in-cage performances and engaging presence outside the octagon.

Raised in a competitive, sports-oriented family, O’Malley’s athletic journey began with baseball, basketball, and football before he found his calling in mixed martial arts.

Siblings

Sean is the second of four siblings, each of whom grew up in an active, sports-driven household in Helena, Montana.

His older brother, Mykel O’Malley, was a standout athlete at Helena Capital High School, excelling in football and soccer.

However, Mykel’s life took a challenging turn as a teenager when he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, including methamphetamine, which led to arrests and strained family ties.

Sean once feared Mykel might not survive his struggles, but Mykel has since embraced sobriety, moving to Arizona to reconnect with his family.

He is now a father to two children, Aria and Isaiah, and has rebuilt his relationship with Sean, appearing on the “BrO Malley Show” to discuss his journey.

Daniel O’Malley, Sean’s younger brother by three years, is a sports enthusiast who played baseball, basketball, and football growing up.

He graduated from the University of Montana and is engaged to Alana Brown.

Daniel co-hosts the “BrO Malley Show” with Sean, a YouTube series where the brothers discuss combat sports, personal experiences, and entertain fans with their sibling dynamic, including a memorable episode where Sean floored Daniel with a body shot during a sparring session.

The youngest sibling, Mashayla O’Malley, born in 2004, is a former state basketball champion with Helena Capital’s team and a straight-A student.

She has trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu like Sean but has not pursued it competitively.

Now working as a real estate agent and investor in Glendale, Arizona, Mashayla maintains a close bond with Sean, even selling him a house in 2023.

She has also appeared on the “BrO Malley Show,” showcasing her athletic background and family connection.

Career

O’Malley’s professional MMA career began in Montana, where he fought his first five bouts after compiling an impressive amateur record of 9–2 in MMA, 4–0 in kickboxing, and 2–0 in boxing.

His breakthrough came in 2017 when he earned a UFC contract with a spectacular first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series against Alfred Khashakyan.

O’Malley made his UFC debut later that year at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, defeating Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

His early UFC tenure included notable wins, such as a unanimous decision over Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222 in 2018, despite a foot injury, and a first-round knockout of José Alberto Quiñónez at UFC 248 in 2020, earning his first Performance of the Night bonus.

O’Malley faced setbacks, including a 2018 suspension for testing positive for ostarine and a 2020 loss to Marlon Vera, his first professional defeat.

However, he rebounded with highlight-reel knockouts against Eddie Wineland, Thomas Almeida, and Raulian Paiva.

In 2022, O’Malley’s controversial split-decision win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 earned him a title shot, though it was dubbed Sherdog’s “2022 Robbery of the Year.”

He captured the UFC bantamweight championship in August 2023 at UFC 292, stopping Aljamain Sterling in the second round.

O’Malley defended his title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March 2024 but lost it to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September 2024.

He is set to rematch Dvalishvili at UFC 316 in June 2025, with his father, Dan, a retired narcotics officer, in his corner for the first time.

Accolades

O’Malley’s has earned three Fight of the Night bonuses for his thrilling bouts against Andre Soukhamthath (UFC 222), Kris Moutinho (UFC 264), and Petr Yan (UFC 280).

Additionally, O’Malley has secured six Performance of the Night awards for his stoppage victories over José Alberto Quiñónez (UFC 248), Eddie Wineland (UFC 250), Thomas Almeida (UFC 260), Raulian Paiva (UFC 269), Aljamain Sterling (UFC 292), and Marlon Vera (UFC 299).

His crowning achievement was winning the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 292, cementing his status as one of the division’s elite.

Beyond the octagon, O’Malley’s influence extends to his podcast, “The Timbo Sugarshow,” co-hosted with his coach Tim Welch, and the “BrO Malley Show” with his brother Daniel, further showcasing his ability to connect with fans and build his brand.