Seann William Scott Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actor

Seann William Scott, born on October 3, 1976, in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, is an American actor, comedian, and producer.

Raised in a large family, Scott’s early life was shaped by his Midwestern roots and athletic pursuits, including varsity football and basketball at Park High School.

After briefly attending the University of Wisconsin and Glendale Community College, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, driven by a passion sparked by watching movies at a local theater.

His breakout role in American Pie (1999) catapulted him to fame, cementing his status as a comedic talent with a knack for playing lovable, brash characters.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Scott has maintained a relatively private personal life, though his journey from small-town Minnesota to Hollywood stardom reflects his dedication to his craft.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Seann is the youngest of seven siblings, growing up in a blended family born to his parents, Patricia Anne Simons and William Frank Scott, a factory worker who passed away in 2007.

The large household fostered a sense of community and toughness, which Scott has credited for shaping his grounded personality.

Among his siblings, his older brother, Daniel Scott, also known as Dan Scott, stands out for his professional achievements.

Dan was a co-founder of The Onion, a satirical news publication, and later collaborated on another newspaper called Alibi.

Unlike Seann, Dan prefers a low-profile life, and little public information is available about his current endeavors or social media presence.

The other five siblings, described as half-siblings from his parents’ previous marriages, remain largely out of the public eye.

Seann has shared anecdotes about his family, such as an older brother’s dramatic reaction to his on-screen death in Final Destination (2000), highlighting their close-knit dynamic despite his Hollywood career.

Career

Scott’s career spans over two decades, marked by a blend of raucous comedies, action films, and voice acting.

After early gigs in commercials for Sunny Delight and American Express, as well as a role in Aerosmith’s “Hole in My Soul” music video, Scott debuted on television in 1996 as Moondoggie in an episode of Unhappily Ever After.

His breakthrough came with American Pie (1999), where his portrayal of the crude yet charismatic Steve Stifler earned him widespread recognition.

He reprised the role in three sequels—American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012)—with his salary reportedly rising from $8,000 for the first film to $5 million plus profits for the last.

To avoid typecasting, Scott diversified his roles, playing a nerdy teen in the horror hit Final Destination (2000) and a stoner in the cult classic Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000), which grossed over $73 million worldwide.

Other notable films include Road Trip (2000), Evolution (2001), The Rundown (2003), The Dukes of Hazzard (2005), and Role Models (2008), showcasing his comedic and physical versatility.

Scott voiced Crash the opossum in the Ice Age franchise (2006–2016) and starred as Doug Glatt in the critically acclaimed hockey comedy Goon (2011) and its sequel (2017).

On television, he joined Lethal Weapon (2018–2019) as Wesley Cole, starred in Welcome to Flatch (2022–2023), and currently appears in the ABC sitcom Shifting Gears (2025–present)

Accolades

Scott’s performances, particularly as Steve Stifler, have earned him several awards and nominations, reflecting his impact on early 2000s pop culture.

He won two Teen Choice Awards for Choice Sleazebag for his roles in American Pie (1999) and American Pie 2 (2001), capturing his ability to make unlikeable characters oddly endearing.

For American Wedding (2003), he secured an MTV Movie Award for Best Dance Sequence, and he shared an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Jason Biggs for American Pie 2 (2001).

His ensemble work in American Pie (1999) also earned him a Young Hollywood Award for Best Ensemble Cast. Beyond these, Scott received a nomination for an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team for The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) alongside Jessica Simpson and Johnny Knoxville.

In 2012, he was honored with an honorary medal from the Philosophical Society at Trinity College, recognizing his cultural contributions.