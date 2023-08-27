Search Ongoing for Missing Billionaire Jaswant Rai After Kidnapping in Nairobi

Police are investigating claims billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai was kidnapped in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The billionaire owns of Raiply, Kabras Sugar and Uganda based Sarrai Group.

Other reports his other partner and relative identified as only Patini was missing.

A missing person report was filed at Kilimani Police Station, Nairobi.

The kidnap’s drama was captured on a CCTV camera on Wood Avenue, Kilimani, Nairobi.

His whereabouts remain unknown. The family has reported a case of missing person vide OB No 21/26/08/2023. His sister made the report on Saturday.

The drama happened on August 25, officials said.

Police say they are yet to know those behind the incident and the motive.

But other sources linked it to a business rivalry in the sugar industry.

Police are investigating the abduction.

The report of the missing man came a day after his vehicle was found abandoned in Kilimani on Friday.

Kilimani police commander Moss Ndiwa said they were informed by a member of the public on Friday that a vehicle had been left abandoned by the roadside in the area.

“This forced traffic police officers towed the vehicle to the police station,” he said.

On Saturday, a daughter of the missing Rai reported to Kilimani that his father was missing since Friday afternoon before an OB report of abduction was issued.

CCTV footage provided by the family revealed how the drama happened.

He was pulled of a vehicle and forced into a waiting car.

The missing man is seen being forced into a grey double cabin pick up.

From the footage, the victim’s car was intercepted at a junction in the estate.

Police said no contact had been made to the family so far from the suspected kidnappers.

No demand for ransom has been made so far, according to the investigators.

The businessman had last month obtained an order to stop a police probe into his business deals and in particular Mumias Sugar Company.

