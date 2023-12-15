Second Victim Dies After Police Shooting in Bar Over Sh16,000 Bill in Nakuru

A second victim has succumbed to injuries following a shooting in a bar in Nakuru over a Sh16,000 bill.

Police said Laura Kwisira who had been shot in the abdomen died at a local hospital on Thursday, a day after her admission.

This came as the police officer who was behind the incident was arraigned on Thursday.

The court allowed police to detain constable Nicholas Musau for 21 days as they conclude their investigations.

Police successfully made a miscellaneous application for custodial orders to enable them among others get more statements from witnesses for the murder charges they plan on their colleague.

Musau shot and killed a barmaid in an argument over a bill she had given him in a popular club in Nakuru town.

Three other revellers including Laura were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital after the police officer from the Nakuru central police station refused to pay a bill of Sh16,000 at the Vegas Club.

During the Wednesday 2 am incident, the officer opened fire in the pub before fleeing.

Police said the officer was arrested and locked up at Kaptembwa police station hours later.

Police said the three victims comprised two men and the woman were fighting for their lives in hospital.

The woman died while the men are still in hospital.

Survivors said officer had an argument with the barmaid identified as Ann Maina, 30 over the bill of the drinks he and his friends had taken before he reached out to his pistol and opened fire.

He was in civilian clothing at the time of the incident, police said.

The constable of police opened fire and fatally injured the woman and injured the three other revelers present.

One of the revellers was injured in the chest, another in the upper abdomen and a third one in the pelvis, abdomen and chest, police who visited them in hospital said.

The other two victims are in stable but serious condition, police said.

The said police officer was arrested and a Jericho pistol with two rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered.

Also recovered were six spent cartridges.

The incident could be linked to trauma, which is on the rise among many police officers. This has led them to commit such murders and at times die by suicide.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.