Senate Flags Sh390 Million In Irregular Expenditures By Samburu County

A Senate watchdog committee has flagged Sh390 million in questionable spending by the Samburu County Government and directed state agencies to launch thorough investigations into the irregularities.

The County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) criticized Governor Lati Lelelit’s administration for allegedly recruiting casual health workers and creating public service offices without adhering to legal requirements.

In a meeting to review the Auditor General’s 2022/2023 financial year report, the committee raised concerns over Sh36 million spent on casual workers and Sh350 million on staff compensation.

The report noted that there was no evidence that the funds were prudently used.

Documents presented to the committee revealed that the Sh36 million expenditure was allocated to just 36 casual workers, but Governor Lelelit failed to provide a list of those paid.

This raised suspicions among senators, with CPAC Chair Senator Moses Kajwang’ stating that the expenditure lacked accountability.

“The money used to pay casuals, amounting to Sh36 million, was not prudently utilized,” Kajwang’ observed.

The committee also questioned the legality of the Governor’s Delivery Unit, which was created without the County Public Service Board’s approval.

Lelelit claimed the board was involved, but senators pointed out that the board’s term had expired at the time, leaving the decision unlawful.

Senator Steven Lelegwe of Samburu County highlighted that the County Public Service Board was not consulted in creating the office.

CPAC directed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to declare the unit redundant and recover funds from officers employed through the alleged illegal process.

Separately, the committee reviewed issues in Migori County, chaired by Governor Ochillo Ayacko during the previous parliamentary term.

Senator Samson Cherarkey, CPAC Vice Chair, faulted Ayacko’s administration for paying Sh2 million in subscription fees to the Council of Governors, which lacked legal approval.

While Ayacko defended the payment as essential for the council’s survival, the committee warned against future contributions, threatening to surcharge the Governor for non-compliance.