NPS Dismisses Reports Of Kenyan Officers Struggling In Haiti

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed media reports suggesting that Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti are overstretched and facing major challenges that could hinder the success of the mission.

In a statement released on Tuesday, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga termed the claims published by the Daily Nation newspaper as misleading and untrue. The story had alleged that Kenyan officers under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission were struggling due to limited resources and tough operating conditions.

Nyaga clarified that the deployment of Kenyan officers was in accordance with the mandate of the United Nations Security Council, and that the officers were well-prepared to support the Haitian National Police in their efforts to restore law and order.

“Before deployment, the officers underwent intensive training in critical areas such as firearms handling, public order management, international human rights and humanitarian law, the basics of peacekeeping, and even French language skills. This thorough training ensured they were fully ready for the assignment,” the statement read in part.

The statement follows growing concern over incidents faced by the MSS forces, including a recent ambush on Kenyan officers in Haiti. Despite these threats, the NPS insisted that the officers are properly equipped and ready for the mission.

“The officers have been supplied with adequate modern gear, including armoured vehicles (MRAPs), ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, and ammunition. They also have access to helicopters, night-vision goggles, and drones — all meeting global standards,” the police service said.

NPS also expressed confidence in the resilience and preparedness of the Kenyan contingent, highlighting their strong reputation in past international peacekeeping operations.

“The Kenya-led MSS mission, working closely with the Haitian National Police, has stepped up joint operations to reduce gang activities and bring stability. These efforts mark progress towards a safer and more stable Haiti, even as gang threats continue,” Nyaga said.

This response comes amid rising tension in Haiti, where intelligence reports indicate that several gangs may be planning to take control and sabotage efforts to restore constitutional order ahead of upcoming elections. Kenyan troops are said to be on high alert as the situation evolves.

So far, two Kenyan officers have lost their lives during the mission. Officer Samwel Tompoi Kitwai was killed in February during a gang-related operation in the Ségur-Savien area. In March, officer Benedict Kabiru was ambushed and killed in the Artibonite region, with his body reportedly seized by gang members. Efforts to recover it are still ongoing.