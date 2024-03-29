Senator Joyce Korir’s Bodyguard Arrested Over Robbery with Violence in Kericho

A bodyguard attached to a nominated Senator is among those arrested over a robbery with violence incident reported in Buret, Kericho County.

The bodyguard attached to nominated Senator Joyce Korir and an officer attached to Kapenguria police station were arrested over a robbery incident that took place in December 2023.

They were arrested Thursday in connection to an incident where a businessman was carjacked and robbed of Sh156,000.

The two were arrested after investigations linked them to the December 28, 2023 robbery in Bureti Sub-County, police said.

They are likely to join six other suspects already in court over the saga.

A total of six suspects were later arrested and charged in a Kericho court where they pleaded not guilty to the charges and granted a bond of Sh1 million plus two sureties.

They were summoned and disarmed before being locked up pending probe.

The complainant, Wesley Kimngeno Tonui told police he was driving from his friend’s residence on December 28 around 3pm when his vehicle was blocked by two other vehicles, a Toyota Rav4 and a Toyota Axio.

Seven men, three of them armed with pistols, alighted from both vehicles and introduced themselves as police officers.

They then handcuffed and ordered him to board the Rav4 after confiscating his phones, he said.

Two men boarded his motor vehicle and all the three vehicles were driven towards Bomet through Kaplong direction, police said.

They later stopped at a petrol station where they returned his phone and ordered him to pay for fuel, he told police.

In the process, he managed to disable the vehicle using car track mobile application, and the car stalled in the middle of the road.

The robbers fled from the scene using another car and the stalled vehicle was later towed to Bomet police station.

The other vehicle took the businessman to Kiptagich area in Mau Forest where they ordered him to transfer all his money from bank account to his mobile phone account for easier withdrawal.

The victim had a total of Sh131,000 which he deposited to his mobile account.

He was also ordered to call his friends and relatives who later sent him a total of Sh25,000.

The victim said after that they took him to an Mpesa shop where he was forced to withdraw the cash before being ordered to board a motorcycle to Litein.

He later reported the matter and investigations were launched, police said.

It was until Thursday March 28, when the two officers and another member of public were arrested and detained at Litein police station pending further interrogation and identification by the complainant and arraignment.

This is after they were mentioned in the drama. They have also been placed at the scene of the robbery.

Police said this is an isolated case and they will be charged if and when found to have been involved in the drama.

Several officers have been arrested for robbery in the last few months.