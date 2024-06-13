Senior Cop Fatally Shot After He Shot and Injured a Magistrate at the Makadara Law Court

A senior police officer was Thursday shot and killed after he shot and wounded a magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.

Police said the Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot in the court soon after she had delivered a ruling in a case involving the wife of the senior officer.

Police said the senior officer is an Officer Commanding Station in Kericho County.

He is said to be the OCS Londiani and he had traveled to Nairobi to attend to a case where his wife was a suspect and wanted to be released on bond pending hearing and determination of the case.

The court was sitting in a tent outside the main court rooms due to lack of space.

Soon after the magistrate had ruled on the matter, the officer went behind the tent and shot her, police said.

Other officers who were present responded and shot the officer killing him.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident.

Another member of the public was injured in the drama.

Both the magistrate and the other victim were rushed to hospital in serious condition after the 2 pm incident. Bungei was expected at the scene.

The drama caused panic at the court.