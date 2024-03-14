Senior Cop Stoned to Death, Robbed of Gun in Operation on Suspected Illicit Alcohol in Siaya

Contingents of police officers were Thursday sent to Oyude area, Rarieda, Siaya County to hunt down a gang that stoned to death a senior police officer during a failed operation to recover suspected illicit alcohol.

Police said Inspector Simon Mwangi Kariuki of Ndori police station was attacked by villagers as he and another officer arrested a notorious brew dealer in the area.

The gang also robbed the slain officer of his Ceska pistol that had nine bullets.

The incident happened Wednesday March 13 evening. A major hunt for the attackers and the missing weapon is ongoing.

This is the latest case of mob lynching amid calls on the public to stop the trend.

Kariuki who has been in charge of crime branch and his colleague booked and proceeded to a scene to arrest a woman who was found in procession of illicit brew at Oyude market.

This is part of ongoing operation against suspected illicit brew and drugs.

The officers arrested the woman with 21 sachets of the said alcohol and four packets of cigarettes that they said were for export.

In the process, the woman raised alarm alerting the locals who raced to her rescue by stoning the two officers.

They also used crude weapons to attack the officers killing Kariuki on the spot as his colleague escaped for his life but with injuries.

Kariuki fired five bullets to the air to scare the mob in vain.

The mob attacked and killed him before snatching his pistol and vanished from the scene, police said.

Police said the woman who had been arrested was detained and is assisting in the probe and hunt on the attackers.

The body was moved to Lwak Mission Hospital mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The government has announced a number of measures to address the menace of alcoholism and abuse of drugs.

This has however elicited mixed reactions with some villagers resisting the measures.

The cabinet Wednesday endorsed measures the government has taken in the fight against illegal brews and narcotic drugs.

These measures, announced by the Interior ministry, include a 21-day suspension of all the 52 licences and permits issued to manufacturers and distillers of second generation alcohol, revocation of all bar licences issued by counties against the law and an audit of conflict of interest within the ranks of enforcement agencies.

Other measures are nationwide crackdowns on the sale, transportation, distribution and consumption of illicit brews and narcotic drugs.

The meeting resolved that any public officials who resist these measures against the fight against illicit brews and drugs will be violating Chapter Six of the Constitution and the laws on conflict of interest.

These include officials in the National Police Service, National Administration, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Bureau of Standards, public health and public prosecution, among others.

The cabinet meeting was informed that since officials started implementing these measures, 2,393 non-compliant premises, 359 pharmacies and chemists and 452 agro-vets have been closed.