Service outage: Users complain Reddit and X are down across the world

Tens of thousands of online users expressed frustration after major social media sites Reddit and X went down.

The outages occurred on Thursday afternoon, with almost 35,000 people Reddit users affected, according to monitoring site Downdetector.com.

Those attempting to log in to the platform reported receiving a message reading, “This page isn’t working right now.” 47 percent of users reported issues with the Reddit app, and 42 percent with the website, while 11 percent reported server connection issues.

Many sought to make light of the situation, with one user posting online: “wtf am i supposed to read while im eating…” “how will i find the answers to all my niche questions now….” added another.

Some were less sympathetic. “Reddit is down? Time to go outside and remember what sunlight feels like,” wrote another user.

According to the Downdetector.com, the majority of problems were reported by users on the west coast, in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where Reddit is based. Many outages were also reported in New York.

Meanwhile, almost 16,000 users of Elon Musk-owned platform X also reported issues. Over half (53 percent) reported issues with the X app, and 45 percent with the web page.

By Agencies