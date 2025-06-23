Seth Meyers Siblings: Get to Know Josh Dylan Meyers

Seth Meyers, born on December 28, 1973, in Evanston, Illinois, is an American comedian, television host, writer, actor, and producer.

Raised in Okemos, Michigan, until age ten before moving to Bedford, New Hampshire, Meyers grew up in a family that nurtured creativity.

His mother, Hilary Claire Meyers, was a French teacher, and his father, Laurence Meyers Jr., worked in finance.

Meyers’ early exposure to humor and performance shaped his career trajectory.

A graduate of Northwestern University, where he majored in film and television production, Meyers honed his comedic skills through improv groups like the Mee-Ow Show and later at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Seth has one younger sibling, Josh Dylan Meyers, born on January 8, 1976.

Like Seth, Josh pursued a career in comedy and acting, carving out his own niche in the entertainment industry.

Growing up in Bedford, New Hampshire, the brothers shared a close bond, often collaborating professionally and reminiscing about their childhood on their joint podcast, Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, launched in June 2023.

Josh is best known for his work on MADtv, where he showcased impressions of celebrities like Owen Wilson and Matthew McConaughey, and for playing Randy Pearson in the final season of That ’70s Show.

Their parents, Larry and Hilary, often join them on Late Night with Seth Meyers for annual Thanksgiving episodes, highlighting the family’s tight-knit nature.

Also Read: Sarah Lancashire Siblings: Get to Know John, Simon and James

Career

Meyers’ career spans over two decades, marked by significant contributions to comedy and television.

He began performing improv at Northwestern University before joining Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, where he performed alongside his brother Josh.

In 2001, Meyers landed a coveted spot on Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he spent 13 years as a cast member, writer, and anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment.

His work on SNL, including iconic sketches like “Really!?! with Seth and Amy” alongside Amy Poehler and writing for Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin impression, earned him critical acclaim.

In 2006, he became co-head writer, a role he held until his departure in 2014.

That year, Meyers transitioned to hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, where his incisive political commentary, particularly through segments like “A Closer Look,” has resonated with audiences.

Beyond late-night, Meyers has acted in films like Journey to the Center of the Earth and New Year’s Eve, written for award shows, and released a Netflix comedy special, Lobby Baby.

His podcast with Josh, Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, explores humorous family vacation stories, featuring celebrity guests like Amy Poehler and Colin Jost.

Accolades

Meyers’ contributions to television and comedy have garnered numerous accolades.

During his tenure on Saturday Night Live, he won multiple Writers Guild of America Awards for his writing, reflecting his skill in crafting sharp, timely sketches.

His work on Late Night with Seth Meyers has earned him Emmy Award nominations, including a 2019 win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Lobby Baby.

Meyers’ hosting of major events, such as the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards and the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, further showcased his versatility, earning praise for his poised yet humorous delivery.