Seven arrested for stupefying, SIM swapping and theft of Sh250,000

A syndicate of fraudsters involved in a series of stupefying and illegal transfer of cash through mobile money transactions in Nairobi were arrested in a crackdown by detectives.

The operation followed a complaint by a fraught male victim who fell prey to a callous park of seven fraudsters, three women and four men.

In a well calculated move targeting the seemingly cash-rich victim, two of the male suspects, Moses Munene Mwangi and Lephines Mwangi Mwai fraudulently registered several sim cards used to swap the victim’s cards, while the crime-prone damsels cajoled him to down spiked frothy waters.

According to police, the February 20 incident left the victim Sh250,000 poorer, after his mobile money and bank accounts were swept clean.

Distraught, he reported the case at Kiamumbi Police Station before making his way to DCI headquarters- Serious Crimes office, where empathetic hawkshaws folded their sleeves for a manhunt.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, Moses Munene and Lephines Mwangi were traced to Kahawa West and arrested having several unregistered sim cards, before heading to Githurai 44 where Maureen Wambui Wanjohi, Purity Wamaitha Njuguna and Jemimah Muiya Mitau were rounded up. The three were directly linked to Sh110,000 of the stolen amount.

Casting their nets wider, the thorough cops moved to Ruiru township in Kiambu County, therefrom nabbing Issac Kanini Mugo and James Omwenga.

The two are believed to have illegally transferred some of the victim’s money from his Mpesa and Money Market Forex accounts.

The seven were escorted to Kiamumbi Police Station where they are cooling their heels pending arraignment.

Cases of stupefying have been on the rise in the area amid operations to curb the trend.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) launched a crackdown against drug trafficking in the Kenanie area along Kangundo Road, Mavoko Sub County.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of three notorious drug traffickers and the seizure of a substantial haul of cannabis.

Fueled by intelligence, the detectives set their sights on a grey Nissan Note.

As the pursuit intensified, the driver, Fred Ng’ang’a, sensed the heat and abandoned his vehicle, darting into a nearby thicket.

But the officers were hot on his trail, quickly apprehending him.

Under pressure, Ng’ang’a led the team to a hidden stash in his two-room store.

In the store, detectives recovered 15 bags of bhang, five in one room and ten in another.