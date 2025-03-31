Seven family members killed in road accident on Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road

Seven family members were Sunday night killed in an accident along Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road.

The victims were returning from a memorial service when their car rammed onto a lorry, police said.

The accident happened on Sunday night, killing four children and three adults.

The bodies of the seven family members taken to Naivasha mortuary, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In Mahiu-Mahiu, a lorry carrying crates of beer overturned causing a major traffic jam.

This is after a section of locals started to loot the alcoholic drinks. Police presence did not deter the looting.

Some consumed the drinks on site while others escaped with dozens each.

Police said they are investigating the Sunday incident.

Meanwhile, A bodaboda operator was brutally stabbed to death by his wife in their home in Rongai after he returned with less money than usual.

Witnesses said that the man had just come back from work, having earned significantly less due to heavy rainfall affecting business.

His wife confronted him about the household items that were missing and demanded that he provide the money. When he was unable to do so, an argument erupted between them.

In unreasonable rage, she rushed to the kitchen to grab a knife.

Sensing the imminent danger, the operator attempted to flee but slipped and fell on the floor.

The wife then stabbed him in the chest, ending his life instantly.

By the time neighbours arrived, it was too late and he was already dead.

Police said they are investigating the incident.