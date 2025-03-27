Seven people found dead after separate suicide incidents

Seven people were found dead separately after suspected suicide incidents.

The incidents were reported to police on March 25, 2025.

Police said the trend has been on the rise, which they termed worrying.

The first incident was reported in Tena area, Nairobi where one Benson Mwangi, 42, was found hanging from the roof truss with a piece of cloth tied around his neck.

The motive of the incident was not immediately established.

In Rabai, Kilifi County, one Ramadhani Mkuzi Idi, 26, died by suicide by hanging himself using a piece of cloth tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters inside his house.

In Gishagi village, Muranga County, one Anthony Karugu, 54, died by suicide by hanging himself using a cable wire tied around his neck on a tree in his compound.

In Mukurweini, Nyeri County, Francis Mwangi Ngunyi, 64, died by suicide by hanging himself using a sisal rope tied around his neck on an avocado tree in his farm.

In Wanguru, Kirinyaga County, Dancun Wachira Gichobi, 40, died by suicide by hanging himself using a manila rope tied around his neck inside Club Arena.

Police said in Kathiani, Machakos County Helium Wavinya Mbalu, 60 died suicide by hanging himself using a sisal rope tied around his neck from one of the roof rafters inside his house.

The bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

There were no suicide notes found to suggest the motives.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

Most of the victims are men, the trend shows.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.