Seven suspects arrested over chaos during Gachagua’s Kariobangi church visit

The National Police Service (NPS) has arrested seven people in connection with the chaos that erupted during Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s visit to the Kariobangi North PCEA Church on Sunday, November 30.

In a statement released by NPS spokesman Michael Muchiri, police said the suspects were traced and apprehended within the Lucky Summer area and are currently being processed ahead of their expected arraignment in court. Investigators are also analysing photographic and acoustic evidence, and authorities say additional arrests are likely as the probe continues.

The seven suspects were identified as Charles Otieno Opiyo, Wilson Okoth, alias M.C. Otieno, Michael Mutunga Kavulunze, Brian Omondi Odhiambo, alias Bryo, Reggy Opiyo Otwole, Elisha Otieno Ochieng and Gordon Odhiambo Onyango

Muchiri urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement, noting that any information—from eyewitness accounts to recordings—could assist investigations. The public has been asked to report through the nearest police station, any police officer, or via toll-free lines 999, 112, #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203) and WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

The Service remains committed to ensuring that all forms of criminality are dealt with firmly within the confines of the law,” Muchiri said, adding that the safety and security of all Kenyans continues to be a top priority.

Police have heightened monitoring in the area as investigations into the church fracas proceed.

Gachagua alleged that the confrontation was intended to “punish the people of Kariobangi North” for rejecting the UDA candidate in the ongoing political contest in the area.

He claimed that police and “goons” opened fire during the incident, leaving two supporters of the Democratic Change Party (DCP) with serious gunshot injuries.

Gachagua further alleged that tear gas was fired inside the church compound, endangering clergy, women, and children who had gathered there.

He described the incident as “a defilement of a holy place” and called it “the lowest a leader can go.”

“Much as I appreciate your frustrations, the more you send goons and police to attack the public and their leaders, the more you harden their resolve against your unpopular leadership,” Gachagua said in a statement.

According to an NPS statement, the incident unfolded during a thanksgiving service for a ward candidate who had recently won a by-election.

As the service neared its end, two police officers stationed at the church reportedly spotted a large group of rowdy youths armed with crude weapons attempting to force their way into the compound.

The officers immediately called for reinforcements.

A second group of youths later arrived, seemingly intending to confront the first group, prompting police to intervene to prevent further escalation.

The clash spilled into the church, temporarily halting the ongoing service.

Six people were injured during the confrontation and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police described the disturbance as “planned and premeditated.”