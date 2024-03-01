At least 2 Dead as Mombasa-Bound Bus Collides Head-on with a Petrol Tanker in Busia

At least two people were killed and many injured following an explosion after an oil tanker and a Mombasa-bound bus collided head-on at Mundika, Busia.

Witnesses and rescuers said they saw two bodies while many were taken to hospitals with multiple injuries after the afternoon incident.

There were fears the death toll would increase.

Busia governor Paul Otuoma said a fuel tanker and a passenger bus were involved in a head-on collision at Mundika, Busia County, along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

“At this point, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of fellow Kenyans who have lost their lives in this tragic road accident in Busia County, and wish those in hospital quick recovery,” said Otuoma.

He told drivers and other road users to always exercise caution to avoid such tragic incidents.

Kenya Red Cross officials said the response was swift which saved many lives.

More to follow

