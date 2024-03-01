At least 2 Dead as Mombasa-Bound Bus Collides Head-on with a Petrol Tanker in Busia

BREAKING NEWS: A Tahmeed bus travelling from Busia to Mombasa has collided head-on with a tanker around Mundika high school in Busia county. Sources reveal that almost everyone on the bus has died. The rescue mission is underway. pic.twitter.com/WGwgAivQ1M
— EDGAR 🇰🇪 (@edgarwabwire_) March 1, 2024
Several people are feared dead after the Tahmeed bus they were traveling in from Busia to Mombasa collided head-on with a tanker around the Mundika area. pic.twitter.com/TnifOWCdxU
— BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) March 1, 2024
