Sh950,000 stolen from parked Prado in Ridgeways after bank withdrawal

Police are investigating an incident in which Sh950,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a car garage in Ridgeways, Nairobi.

The money belonged to a resident of Kiambu, who had withdrawn the cash from DTB Bank’s TRM Mall branch on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The man withdrew the money at around 3pm before placing it inside his grey Toyota Prado.

He then drove to a car garage in Ridgeways, where he parked along the road before entering the premises to check on another vehicle that was undergoing repairs.

While inside the garage, he was alerted that someone had broken into his parked vehicle.

He rushed outside and reportedly spotted a white saloon car being driven away from the scene.

Upon inspecting his Prado, he discovered that the left passenger-side window had been broken and the Sh950,000 stolen.

Police officers visited the scene and commenced investigations.

No arrests had been made and the stolen money had not been recovered by the time of the report.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft and pursuing leads to identify those responsible. The team visited the bank as part of the probe into the stealing.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid efforts to solve the same. Police said the incidents happen after an insider job. Police believe the gang that stole the cash had trailed the man from the bank to the scene of the incident.